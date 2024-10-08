Vanderbilt forward Kijani Wright out indefinitely with health issue

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Vanderbilt has announced that forward Kijani Wright is out indefinitely with a health issue that isn’t related to basketball. Vanderbit said Tuesday no further details would be shared. The 6-foot-9 Wright spent the last two seasons at Southern California where he played 57 games. He was a 2022 McDonald’s All-American at Sierra Canyon in Los Angeles and played for USA Basketball’s U16 national team at the FIBA Americas Championships. Wright is among the transfers brought in by first-year coach Mark Byington, who was hired in March after taking James Madison to the NCAA Tournament.

