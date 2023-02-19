Vanderbilt edges Auburn 67-65 for fifth straight SEC victory

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Liam Robbins scored 24 points and grabbed 12 rebounds and Ezra Manjon made a layup with one second left as Vanderbilt rallied last in a 67-65 victory over Auburn. Robbins made just 3 of 10 shots from the floor with a 3-pointer, but he sank 17 of 20 free throws for the Commodores (15-12, 8-6), who have won five straight Southeastern Conference games for the first time since 2015. The game featured 16 lead changes and 12 ties. Vanderbilt coach Jerry Stackhouse picked up his first win in four tries against Auburn’s Bruce Pearl. Johni Broome finished with 20 points and six rebounds to pace the Tigers (18-9, 8-6). Jaylin Williams added 17 points and six boards.

