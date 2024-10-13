Vanderbilt edge rusher Miles Capers taken to hospital for imaging after injury against Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Vanderbilt edge rusher Miles Capers was placed on a flat board and taken off the field on a stretcher after being injured while attempting to make a tackle midway through the second quarter Saturday night against Kentucky. Capers was caught under a moving pile of players tackling Wildcats running back Demie Sumo-Karngbaye and lay on the turf for a moment after the play. Vanderbilt medical personnel immediately rushed to his assistance as Kroger Field fell silent, and players from both teams knelt and prayed as a wooden board was brought over. Capers was stabilized and gently placed on the stretcher before being wheeled off the field and transported to a hospital for imaging as a precaution.

