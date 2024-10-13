Vanderbilt edge rusher Capers taken to hospital for injury against Kentucky but returns to sideline

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Vanderbilt edge rusher Miles Capers was taken to a hospital for imaging after being injured while attempting to make a second-quarter tackle Saturday night against Kentucky but returned to the sidelines in the second half to watch the Commodores’ 20-13 Southeastern Conference victory. Capers was caught under a moving pile of players tackling Wildcats running back Demie Sumo-Karngbaye and lay on the turf for a moment after the play. Capers was stabilized and gently placed on a stretcher before being wheeled off the field and transported to a hospital for imaging but was back on the sidelines in the third quarter dressed in sweats with a hoodie.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.