Vanderbilt coach Mark Byington brings Jaylen Carey with him from James Madison

Vanderbilt coach Mark Byington has landed a second portal transfer in as many days, this time forward Jaylen Carey following him from James Madison to his new job. Byington was hired by Vanderbilt after coaching James Madison to the second round of the NCAA Tournament. He added guard MJ Collins from Virginia Tech on Tuesday. Carey is a 6-foot-8 forward who played every game as a freshman for James Madison. That includes both NCAA Tournament games. Byington says he knows Carey can play in the Southeastern Conference as a physical presence who can play inside and also shoot 3s.

