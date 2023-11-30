Vanderbilt coach Clark Lea fires offensive coordinator, will coordinate defense himself

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Vanderbilt coach Clark Lea has fired offensive coordinator Joey Lynch and will be his own defensive coordinator for his fourth season. Lea announced the moves Wednesday night among a handful of changes to his coaching staff. Vanderbilt hired Lea to coach his alma mater in December 2020 from his job as defensive coordinator for Notre Dame. He helped the Fighting Irish reach the College Football Playoffs that season. Both quarterbacks who started this season have announced plans to hit the transfer portal. Lea demoted defensive coordinator Nick Howell to secondary coach.

