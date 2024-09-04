Vanderbilt can match last season’s win total hosting Alcorn State

Vanderbilt has a chance to match last year’s victory total if the Commodores can handle Alcorn State before a two-game road swing on Saturday night. The Commodores get a bit of a breather after a stunning upset of Virginia Tech in the season opener under coach Clark Lea earned them some votes for the Top 25. They are 2-0 against Southwestern Athletic Program teams with both over Alabama A&M. Alcorn State went 7-4 last season. But the Braves are coming off an opening loss at UAB.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.