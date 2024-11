Vanderbilt beats Jackson State 94-81 for first 4-0 start since 18-19 campaign

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Jason Edwards scored 16 points and Tyler Nickel scored 15 points and Vanderbilt beat Jackson State 94-81. Shannon Grant and Marcus Watson Jr. each scored 16 points for Jackson State. MJ Collins Jr. made consecutive layups for a 47-34 lead and Vanderbilt maintained its double-digit lead for the remainder.

