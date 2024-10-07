Vanderbilt and Arkansas fined for fans storming the field after upset wins

The Southeastern Conference has fined Vanderbilt and Arkansas after their fans stormed the field following upset wins on Saturday. Arkansas was fined $250,000 after its 19-14 win over then-No. 4 Tennessee because it is a second offense. Future offenses will cost the school $500,000. Vanderbilt, a first-time offender, was fined $100,000 after its 40-35 win over then-No. 1 Alabama. Fans tore down a goalpost and dumped it in the Cumberland River. Members of the metro Nashville fire department retrieved it to keep it from being a hazard, and Vanderbilt took advantage by setting up an auction to sell pieces of it.

