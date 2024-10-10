Vanderbilt aims to ride momentum of Alabama upset into another SEC victory at well-rested Kentucky

Giant-killers Vanderbilt and Kentucky meet in SEC play with a spot in the AP Top 25 rankings possibly on the line for the winner. Both teams received votes for this week’s poll coming off big wins. Vanderbilt ended an 0-60 drought against AP Top-five teams by upsetting No. 1 Alabama 40-35 last week. Kentucky is well-rested with an open date following the Wildcats’ upset of then-No. 6 Mississippi on Sept. 28. The last time the Commodores won consecutive SEC games was in 2022 when they won at Kentucky before beating Florida.

