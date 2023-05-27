Vanderbilt advances to ACC semis with 9-2 romp over Alabama

HOOVER, Ala. (AP) — Freshman RJ Austin hit a two-run home run to finish off a five-run first inning and Vanderbilt rolled to a 9-2 victory over Alabama to advance to the semifinals of the SEC Tournament. The fourth-seeded Commodores (39-18), ranked sixth in the coaches poll, will play top-seeded and second-ranked Florida (44-13) on Saturday.

