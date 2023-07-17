Vanderbilt adds John Calipari’s son, Brad, to basketball staff

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — John Calipari’s son is joining a Southeastern Conference staff, just not at Kentucky. Brad Calipari has been hired as Vanderbilt’s director of on-court player development. Commodores coach Jerry Stackhouse said Calipari is knowledgeable, high-energy, and a strong communicator. Brad Calipari spent last season as director of player development for Long Island University in Brooklyn. He is a former graduate assistant under his father, John Calipari, at Kentucky and earned his master’s certificate in sports kinesiology in 2022.

