Vandagriff tosses 3 TD passes, Kentucky earns lightning-shortened 31-0 shutout of Southern Miss

LEXINGTON, Ky (AP) — Brock Vandagriff emerged from a two-hour-plus lightning delay to throw three touchdown passes in his Kentucky debut to lead a 31-0 opening-game shutout of Southern Miss in a game that was called for good with 9:56 remaining in the third quarter after a second delay. Lightning in the area delayed the scheduled 7:45 p.m. start to 10:05 p.m., and the Georgia transfer took charge to throw for 169 yards and two 12-yard scores to Barion Brown in the first half and a five-yard score to Jordan Dingle in the third before the second lightning delay.

