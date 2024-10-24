Vancouver’s Ryan Gauld becomes the 3rd player with 4 goal contributions in an MLS playoff game

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Ryan Gauld had a hat trick and added an assist to become the third player in league history with four goal contributions in an MLS playoff game, and the Vancouver Whitecaps knocked off the Portland Timbers 5-0. Vancouver matched the largest margin of victory in a postseason match in club history, joining a 5-0 victory against San Jose in 2017. The Whitecaps advance to a best-of-three series against top-seeded Los Angeles FC. Vancouver scored three goals in 11 minutes in the first half to take control. It was the most goals Vancouver scored in a game all season.

