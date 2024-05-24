Vancouver Whitecaps tell fans Lionel Messi is not expected to play when Inter Miami visits Saturday

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — The Vancouver Whitecaps have informed fans that superstar Lionel Messi is not expected to play when Inter Miami visits Vancouver on Saturday. Miami has not issued any statements about the availability of Messi or his teammates Luis Suarez and Sergio Busquets. But the Whitecaps said it was their understanding the trio would not travel with the club for its first visit to Vancouver since signing Messi last year. The 36-year-old Argentine star has 10 goals in 10 Major League Soccer games this season and leads the league in assists with 12. More than 50,000 people had been expected to attend the match.

