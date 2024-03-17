Vancouver Whitecaps score 3 first-half goals to beat Dallas 3-1

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Brian White and a goal and an assist, and the Vancouver Whitecaps scored three goals in the first half and beat Dallas 3-1. Vancouver (2-0-1) has won two straight while Dallas (1-3-0) has lost three in a row. The Whitecaps opened the scoring in the 25th minute when Mathías Laborda tapped a right-footed shot to the bottom left corner of the net. White assisted on the goal and then scored on a header about four minutes later. Sebastian Lletget’s header-goal in the 40th minute pulled Dallas within 2-1. Fafá Picault scored on a header about two minutes later.

