Vancouver Whitecaps fire coach Vanni Sartini following elimination from MLS playoffs

VANCOUVER, British Columbis (AP) — Coach Vanni Sartini has been fired by the Vancouver Whitecaps, 2 1/2 weeks after the team’s elimination in the MLS playoffs. Sartini became the 10th of 29 MLS coaches to depart since the start of the 2024 season. He took over from Marc Dos Santos in August 2021 at first as an interim coach and then was given the job that November. Vancouver had 13 wins, 13 losses and eight draws in MLS this season, beat Portland 5-0 in the play-in round of the postseason and lost to Los Angeles FC in a three-game, first-round series that ended Nov. 8.

