Vancouver, Dallas draw 1-1 thanks to Arriola’s own-goal

VANCOUVER, B.C. (AP) — The Vancouver Whitecaps and FC Dallas played to a 1-1 draw, thanks to an own-goal by Dallas’ Paul Arriola. Sebastien Ibeagha scored in the 5th minute to give Dallas (1-1-1) the lead. Nkosi Tafari had an assist on the goal. Vancouver (0-2-1) pulled even in the 34th minute on Arriola’s miscue.Dallas outshot Vancouver 11-10, but the Whitecaps had a 4-2 edge in shots on goal. Yohei Takaoka made one save for Vancouver. Maarten Paes had four saves for Dallas.

