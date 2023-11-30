Vancouver coach Vanni Sartini suspended 5 games by MLS for conduct in season-ending loss

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Vancouver coach Vanni Sartini was suspended by Major League Soccer for the first six games of next season and fined $20,000 for his actions and comments about referee Tim Ford following a 1-0 loss to Los Angeles FC on Nov. 5 that eliminated the Whitecaps from the playoffs. Sartini called Ford’s performance “disgraceful” and made a joke about being a suspect if Ford were to be found dead. Santini had been given a red card in the fifth minute of second-half stoppage time, triggering an automatic one-game suspension. Sartini later apologized for his comments.

