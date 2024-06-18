Vancouver Canucks sign defenseman Filip Hronek to 8-year extension

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — The Vancouver Canucks have signed defenseman Filip Hronek to an eight-year extension with an average annual value of $7.25 million. Hronek, 26, was set to become a restricted free agent at the end of June. Vancouver acquired the 6-foot, 190-pound blue liner from the Detroit Red Wings in exchange for a package of draft picks, including a first-round selection, last March. Hronek put up a career-high 48 points in 81 regular-season games for the Canucks last season.

