Vancouver Canucks sign defenseman Filip Hronek to 8-year extension

By The Associated Press
Vancouver Canucks' Filip Hronek listens during the NHL hockey team's end of season news conference, Thursday, May 23, 2024, in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/DARRYL DYCK]

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — The Vancouver Canucks have signed defenseman Filip Hronek to an eight-year extension with an average annual value of $7.25 million. Hronek, 26, was set to become a restricted free agent at the end of June. Vancouver acquired the 6-foot, 190-pound blue liner from the Detroit Red Wings in exchange for a package of draft picks, including a first-round selection, last March. Hronek put up a career-high 48 points in 81 regular-season games for the Canucks last season.

