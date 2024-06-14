Vance Honeycutt’s 9th-inning hit gives Tar Heels another last at-bat win, 3-2 over Virginia at CWS

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Vance Honeycutt’s single drove in Jackson Van De Brake from third with two outs in the bottom of the ninth, and North Carolina pulled out yet another win in its last at-bat, a 3-2 walk-off victory over Virginia in the College World Series opener. The Tar Heels advanced to play Sunday against the winner of Friday night’s Bracket 1 game between Florida State and Tennessee. Virginia plays the Florida State-Tennessee loser in an elimination game. Four of North Carolina’s six wins in the NCAA Tournament have come on its final at-bat. Virginia has lost five straight CWS games since 2021.

