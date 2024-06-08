Vance Honeycutt hits walk-off homer as North Carolina beats West Virginia in super regional

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Luke Stevenson homered leading off the bottom of the ninth inning to tie the game, Vance Honeycutt followed with a two-out, two-run shot and No. 4 national seed North Carolina rallied behind three no-hit innings from reliever Matt Poston to beat West Virginia 8-6 in the opener the Chapel Hill Super Regional. North Carolina (46-14) can wrap up the best-of-three series and earn a spot in its 12th College World Series with a victory on Saturday. West Virginia (36-23), playing this far in the NCAA Tournament for the first time in school history, must win twice to advance to its first CWS.

