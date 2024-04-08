Van Rooyen returns to the Masters with memories of his late friend fresh in his mind

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Erik van Rooyen returned to the Masters on Monday with memories of his late friend fresh in his mind. Jon Trasamar, who had welcomed him from South Africa to the University of Minnesota and quickly became his best friend, died last year after a fight with cancer. The two had met in 2009 and remained close, even as their professional paths diverged. Van Rooyen learned just before the World Wide Technology Championship last November that Trasamar had little time left to live, and held his emotions together during a dramatic final round to win the tournament. Trasamar passed away just days later.

