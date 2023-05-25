Van Remortel, Rennard lead Michigan past Illinois in Big Ten Tournament

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Jack Van Remortel hit a three-run home run, Noah Rennard pitched 5 1/3 solid innings, and Michigan defeated Illinois 6-3 in the Big Ten Tournament. Michigan won the loser-out game in the double-elimination tournament and advances to play the loser of Thursday’s game between Iowa and Indiana. Illinois finished its season at 25-27. The game was scoreless entering the bottom of the third inning before Michigan broke loose with five runs. Tito Flores, who finished with three hits, reached on a leadoff single and scored on a triple by Ted Burton. One out later, Jonathan Kim was hit by a pitch and Van Remortel followed with his home run to right-center for a 4-3 lead.

