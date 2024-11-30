Van Nistelrooy watches new team Leicester lose at Brentford. Kluivert makes Premier League history

A day after being hired as Leicester manager, Ruud van Nistelrooy witnessed at first hand the scale of his task to keep the team in the English Premier League. Leicester was beaten at Brentford 4-1 on Saturday. Van Nistelrooy sat in the stands rather than in the dugout. He officially takes over as coach on Sunday. Kevin Schade scored a hat trick for Brentford. Another hat trick scorer was Justin Kluivert in Bournemouth’s 4-2 win at Wolverhampton. All his goals were from the penalty spot and that’s a Premier League first. Newcastle conceded in stoppage time to draw at Crystal Palace 1-1. Nottingham Forest beat Ipswich 1-0.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.