Van Lith scores 27, Prince has 19 and No. 19 TCU women roll past Idaho State 86-46

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Hailey Van Lith scored 27 points, Sedona Prince added 19, and No. 19 TCU shut down Idaho State in the second half, defeating the Bengals 86-46. Madison Conner added 17 points for TCU, making 5 of 7 3-pointers. Van Lith had four 3-pointers and the Horned Frogs made 13 of 22 as a team. TCU shot 57% overall and Idaho State hit only 32%. The Bengals had six field goals and five free throws in the second half for 17 points. The Horned Frogs led 42-29 at halftime, opened the second half with a 12-2 run and led by at least 22 points for the rest of the game.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.