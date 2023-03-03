Van Lith scores 26, Louisville women beat Wake Forest in ACC

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Hailey Van Lith scored 17 of her 26 points in the first quarter, Chrislyn Carr added 16 points and No. 4 seed Louisville beat 12th-seeded Wake Forest 74-48 to advance to the semifinals of the ACC Tournament. It was Louisville’s largest margin of victory at the ACC Tournament. Van Lith dominated the first quarter with four 3-pointers and 17 points to help Louisville build a 20-8 lead. She was 6 of 8 from the field, while Wake Forest went 3 of 14 (21%). Van Lith finished the half with 21 of Louisville’s 34 points, but the lead was trimmed to 10 points after Wake Forest closed on an 8-0 run. Olivia Cochran, who was limited in the first half with two fouls, scored the opening six points of the second half.

