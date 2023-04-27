Van Lith moving from Louisville to reigning NCAA champ LSU

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisville transfer Hailey Van Lith is heading to reigning national champion LSU. The sought-after guard posted an image of herself wearing an LSU uniform in front of an image of the Tiger mascot on social media Thursday. The 5-foot-7 guard averaged a team-high 19.7 points last year for the Cardinals. She led Louisville to the Final Four in 2022. Van Lith arrives with two years of eligibility. She also arrives as one of the sport’s most marketable names when it comes to endorsements with college athletes permitted to profit from use of their name, image and likeness.

