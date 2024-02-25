Van Lith has 26, Reese has double-double, No. 13 LSU women pull away from Lady Vols 75-60

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Hailey Van Lith scored 26 points, Angel Reese had a double-double and surpassed 2,000 career points and No. 13 LSU used a late 16-2 run to pull away from Tennessee 75-60. Van Lith, the highly coveted transfer portal signee in the offseason, had 12 points in the fourth quarter. Her jumper made it 59-55 and she followed with a 3-pointer for a seven-point lead midway through the fourth quarter. She added another basket and Flau’jae Johnson had five points in the run. Reese, the top transfer from Maryland a year earlier, scored four in the decisive run and finished with 11 points and 16 rebounds. She has 2,006 career points, 1,287 at LSU. Rickea Jackson scored 16 points, giving her 1,009 for her career, and grabbed nine rebounds for the Lady Vols.

