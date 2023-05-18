Van Lith, Fredette, Barry among USA Basketball 3×3 World Cup selections

By The Associated Press
FILE - Louisville guard Hailey Van Lith (10) dribbles during the first half of a second-round college basketball game against Texas in the NCAA Tournament in Austin, Texas, Monday, March 20, 2023. Louisville transfer Hailey Van Lith is heading to reigning national champion LSU. The sought-after guard posted an image of herself wearing an LSU uniform in front of an image of the Tiger mascot on social media Thursday, April 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Eric Gay]

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — LSU transfer Hailey Van Lith is one of the eight players announced Thursday as members of USA Basketball’s teams headed to the 3×3 World Cup in Austria later this month. Stanford’s Cameron Brink, three-time 3×3 World Cup player Cierra Burdick and USA Basketball veteran Linnae Harper will join Van Lith on the women’s team. The men’s team has the same four players who won gold for the U.S. at the AmeriCup in Miami last November. They’re Jimmer Fredette, Canyon Barry, Kareem Maddox and Dylan Travis.

