Van Lith and Prince help No. 17 TCU rally from 14-down to beat No. 3 Notre Dame 76-68

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands (AP) — Hailey Van Lith scored 19 of her 21 points in the second half while teammate Sedona Prince added 20 points and 20 rebounds to help No. 17 TCU beat third-ranked Notre Dame 76-68 Friday in the Cayman Islands Classic. Prince added eight blocks for the Horned Frogs (7-0), who matched their highest ranked win ever, equaling a 2008 victory over California. Madison Connor added 18 for TCU, including a pair of 3-pointers on consecutive possessions in the fourth. Hannah Hidalgo led Notre Dame (5-1) with 27 points. She came into the game averaging 24.8 points _ fourth best in the country.

