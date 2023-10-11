Van Jefferson joins Falcons practice, gives QB Ridder yet another playmaker

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — Newly acquired wide receiver Van Jefferson reported Wednesday as the Atlanta Falcons prepared for Sunday’s home game against the Washington Commanders. The addition of Jefferson, who came to Atlanta in a trade with the Los Angeles Rams, gives quarterback Desmond Ridder another option. Ridder completed passes to 10 players while throwing for a career-high 329 yards in last week’s win over Houston. Jefferson adds to the depth chart at wide receiver, where he could play behind Drake London and Mack Hollins as soon as Sunday’s game against Washington.

