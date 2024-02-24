Van Gytenbeek’s free throws cap wild finish, No. 24 Baylor women edge No. 22 West Virginia 66-65

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Jana Van Gytenbeek came off the bench to make two free throws with 4.3 seconds left and No. 24 Baylor pulled out a wild 66-65 win over No. 22 West Virginia.Down one, Baylor threw the ball away on a cross-court pass with 7.9 seconds left. On the inbounds after a West Virginia timeout that advanced the ball to midcourt, the Mountaineers threw the ball into the backcourt for JJ Quinerly, who mishandled it. Quinerly saved the ball from going out of bounds in the corner, but Jada Walker was there to scoop it up. Walker drove the baseline to the basket, but her layup rolled off the rim as she was fouled by Quinerly, who had a career-high 33 points. Walker was injured on the play, which led to Van Gytenbeek being subbed in to shoot. Sarah Andrews scored 14 points for Baylor.

