Van Gisbergen sweeps Charlotte qualifying as Kiwi overshadows Cup playoff drivers on The Roval

CONCORD, N.C. (AP) — Shane Van Gisbergen completed a Saturday qualifying sweep by winning the pole for both the Xfinity Series and Cup Series races. Van Gisbergen is racing for the Xfinity Series title but will run his 10th Cup Series race of the season Sunday when he competes on the hybrid road course/oval at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Tyler Reddick was the highest-qualifying playoff driver at second. He was the regular season champion. Four drivers will be eliminated from playoff contention Sunday and Joey Logano, Austin Cindric, Daniel Suarez and Chase Briscoe are below the cutline. Briscoe was the lowest qualifier of the title contenders at 25th.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.