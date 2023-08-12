Van Gisbergen hoping to build on momentum from Chicago win in 2nd NASCAR start

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The last six weeks have been a whirlwind for Shane van Gisbergen. He revised his racing schedule, changed his travel plans, linked up with old acquaintances and, yes, continues to clarify the pronunciation of his last name. Winning his Cup debut on the streets of Chicago changed everything for the newest racing sensation from New Zealand. This weekend he’s making his first trip to Indianapolis Motor Speedway and will be joined by two other racing Kiwis on an IndyCar, Xfinity and Cup tripleheader weekend. And van Gisbergen could be all the rage.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.