Van Dyke throws for 3 TDs, Parrish rushes for 2 scores, unbeaten No. 20 Miami routs Temple 41-7

By DAN GELSTON The Associated Press
Miami quarterback Tyler Van Dyke throws the ball during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Temple, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Derik Hamilton]

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Tyler Van Dyke threw for three touchdowns, Henry Parrish Jr. rushed for 139 yards and two scores, and No. 20 Miami moved to 4-0 for the first time since 2017, beating Temple 41-7. Van Dyke completed 17 of 24 passes for 220 yards and guided the Hurricanes to a 24-0 lead in the first half. Parrish took it from there and led a rushing offense that outgained the Owls 242 yards to 1 through three quarters and 323-11 overall. The Hurricanes rolled to their 14th straight win over Temple.

