Van Dyke throws for 3 TDs, Parrish rushes for 2 scores, unbeaten No. 20 Miami routs Temple 41-7

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Tyler Van Dyke threw for three touchdowns, Henry Parrish Jr. rushed for 139 yards and two scores, and No. 20 Miami moved to 4-0 for the first time since 2017, beating Temple 41-7. Van Dyke completed 17 of 24 passes for 220 yards and guided the Hurricanes to a 24-0 lead in the first half. Parrish took it from there and led a rushing offense that outgained the Owls 242 yards to 1 through three quarters and 323-11 overall. The Hurricanes rolled to their 14th straight win over Temple.

