Van Dyke accounts for 3 TDs, No. 22 Miami routs FCS member Bethune-Cookman 48-7

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Tyler Van Dyke threw for 247 yards and two touchdowns while playing only the first half and No. 22 Miami eased past FCS member Bethune-Cookman 48-7 on Thursday night. Van Dyke completed 19 of 23 passes plus ran for a score for Miami. The Hurricanes got touchdowns on five of their six first-half possessions on the way to a 34-0 lead at the break. Xavier Restrepo had six catches for 120 yards for the Hurricanes and Ajay Allen ran for two scores for Miami.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.