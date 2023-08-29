Van Dijk could face longer suspension for reaction to red card in Liverpool’s win at Newcastle

LONDON (AP) — Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk could be handed a longer suspension after being charged by the Football Association for his reaction to being shown a red card against Newcastle over the weekend. The Netherlands center back was sent off for a foul on Alexander Isak in the first half of Liverpool’s 2-1 victory at St. James’ Park on Sunday. Van Dijk initially refused to leave the field and then remonstrated with referee John Brooks. The sending-off will earn him an automatic one-match ban to be served against Aston Villa this weekend but the suspension could be increased. The FA says the defender acted in “an improper manner.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.