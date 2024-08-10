Van der Sloot scores winning goal as the Netherlands beats the US for bronze in women’s water polo

NANTERRE, France (AP) — Sabrina van der Sloot scored with .7 seconds remaining and the Netherlands beat the United States 11-10 for the bronze medal in women’s water polo at the Paris Olympics. The Netherlands got the ball back following a U.S. turnover with 9 seconds left. Coach Eva Doudesis had goalkeeper Laura Aarts join the attack for a 7-on-6 opportunity, and Van der Sloot beat Ashleigh Johnson into the right side. Van der Sloot finished with six goals on seven shots, leading the Dutch rally after the team trailed 7-3 at halftime and 10-7 midway through the fourth quarter.

