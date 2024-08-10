Van der Sloot scores winning goal as the Netherlands beats the US for bronze in women’s water polo

By JAY COHEN The Associated Press
Netherland's Sabrina Van Der Sloot, right, celebrates with teammate Brigitte Sleeking after scoring against United States during the women's bronze medal water polo match at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Luca Bruno]

NANTERRE, France (AP) — Sabrina van der Sloot scored with .7 seconds remaining and the Netherlands beat the United States 11-10 for the bronze medal in women’s water polo at the Paris Olympics. The Netherlands got the ball back following a U.S. turnover with 9 seconds left. Coach Eva Doudesis had goalkeeper Laura Aarts join the attack for a 7-on-6 opportunity, and Van der Sloot beat Ashleigh Johnson into the right side. Van der Sloot finished with six goals on seven shots, leading the Dutch rally after the team trailed 7-3 at halftime and 10-7 midway through the fourth quarter.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.