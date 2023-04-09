Van der Poel wins Paris-Roubaix classic for 1st time

ROUBAIX, France (AP) — Dutch rider Mathieu van der Poel has won the grueling Paris-Roubaix one-day classic for the first time to clinch his second “monument race” victory of the season after Milan-San Remo. The 28-year-old Van der Poel profited from a puncture to his main rival Wout van Aert of Belgium about 15 kilometers (9.3 miles) from the end. He entered the Roubaix velodrome alone and finished 46 seconds ahead of his Alpecin-Deceuninck teammate Jasper Philipsen who beat Van Aert in a sprint to the line. Van der Poel is a two-time Tour of Flanders champion and has now won three of cycling’s five “monuments.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.