Van der Poel produces dominant performance to win Paris-Roubaix for 2nd straight year

ROUBAIX, France (AP) — Dutch cycling star Mathieu Van der Poel broke away with 60 kilometers (37 miles) remaining to win the Paris-Roubaix cycling classic for the second straight year with a dominant performance. Van der Poel produced a dominant performance on the grueling 260 kilometer (161-mile) trek from Compiègne to Roubaix in northern France. He won by three minutes and said he was “a bit lost for words.” Van der Poel crossed the line in 5 hours, 25 minutes, 58 seconds. Belgian rider Jasper Philipsen was in second place after beating Dane Mads Pedersen in a sprint.

