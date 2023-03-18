Van der Poel matches his grandfather with Milan-San Remo win

SAN REMO, Italy (AP) — Dutch cyclist Mathieu van der Poel has matched his grandfather by winning the Milan-San Remo “monument race.” Van der Poel attacked near the summit of the Poggio and extended his advantage on the twisty and technical descent then crossed the line alone with plenty of time to celebrate. Van der Poel finished 15 seconds ahead of Filippo Ganna, Wout van Aert and Tadej Pogacar after nearly 6 ½ hours of racing. Van der Poel’s maternal grandfather Raymond Poulidor won the Milan-San Remo in 1961. He died in 2019.

