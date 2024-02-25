Van der Dussen’s century goes in vain for Lahore. Multan beats Quetta in PSL

LAHORE, Pakistan (AP) — Rassie van der Dussen’s 50-ball century went in vain against Peshawar Zalmi as two-time defending champion Lahore Qalandars lost their fifth straight game in Pakistan Super League cricket. The South African finished unbeaten on a swashbuckling 104 off 52 balls for Lahore in a high-scoring thriller. It wasn’t quite enough as Peshawar won by eight runs with Lahore chasing for the first time this season. Table-topping Multan Sultans handed Quetta Gladiators a first defeat.

