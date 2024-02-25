Van der Dussen’s century goes in vain for Lahore. Multan beats Quetta in PSL

By The Associated Press
Multan Sultans' Reeza Hendricks celebrates after scoring fifty during the Pakistan Super League T20 cricket match between Multan Sultans and Islamabad United in Multan, Pakistan Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024. (AP Photo/M. Khan)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/M Khan]

LAHORE, Pakistan (AP) — Rassie van der Dussen’s 50-ball century went in vain against Peshawar Zalmi as two-time defending champion Lahore Qalandars lost their fifth straight game in Pakistan Super League cricket. The South African finished unbeaten on a swashbuckling 104 off 52 balls for Lahore in a high-scoring thriller. It wasn’t quite enough as Peshawar won by eight runs with Lahore chasing for the first time this season. Table-topping Multan Sultans handed Quetta Gladiators a first defeat.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.