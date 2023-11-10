Van der Dussen leads South Africa to Cricket World Cup win over Afghanistan

AHMEDABAD, India (AP) — Rassie van der Dussen’s 14th ODI half-century has helped South Africa beat Afghanistan by five wickets at the Cricket World Cup. Van der Dussen scored 76 not out off 95 balls as the Proteas finished with 247-5 in 47.3 overs. Earlier, Gerald Coetzee took 4-44 to help bowl out Afghanistan for 244. Second-place South Africa finishes the league stage with 14 points from seven wins across nine games. Australia can leapfrog the Proteas after its final match against Bangladesh on Saturday. South Africa seems set to take on Australia in the second semifinal in Kolkata on Nov. 16.

