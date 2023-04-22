Van de Zandschulp gets another shot against Rune in Munich

By The Associated Press
Holger Rune reacts after winning a point to Christopher O'Connell during their semifinal match of the BMW Open tennis, in Munich, Germany, Saturday, April 22, 2023. (Sven Hoppe/dpa via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Sven Hoppe]

MUNICH (AP) — Botic van de Zandschulp has another chance against defending champion Holger Rune in the final of the BMW Open after both players won their semifinals in Munich. The 19-year-old Rune saved all eight break points he faced to beat Australia’s Christopher O’Connell 6-3, 6-2. Van de Zandschulp defeated the second-seeded Taylor Fritz 6-4, 7-6. The Dutch player retired during the final last year with an aching chest.

