Van Andel’s 34-yard field goal sends Arkansas State past South Alabama 18-16

JONESBORO, Ark. (AP) — Jaylen Raynor threw for 345 yards and a touchdown and Clune Van Andel’s 34-yard field goal with 10 seconds left sent Arkansas State past South Alabama 18-16. Van Andel’s kick was at the end of a 10-play, 60-yard drive that lasted 1:35. Raynor completed six straight to start the drive and ended it 6 for 7 for 61 yards. He took a knee for a 1-yard loss to set up Van Andel’s kick. South Alabama seized its last lead with 1:49 remaining when Gio Lopez threw a 26-yard touchdown to Jamaal Pritchett at the end of a 10-play, 80-yard drive that lasted 4:08. The two-point conversion attempt failed and the Jaguars’ lead was 16-15.

