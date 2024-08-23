Van Aert takes second stage win at Spanish Vuelta and O’Connor keeps overall lead

CORDOBA, Spain (AP) — Wout van Aert has grabbed his second stage win at this edition of the Spanish Vuelta, while Ben O’Connor kept his commanding overall lead. Van Aert added to his win on Stage 3 with another dominant performance to take the seventh stage. The Belgian rider sprinted to claim the 180.5-kilometer (112-mile) ride from Archidona to Cordoba in 4 hours, 15 minutes. Mathias Vacek was second. O’Connor retained his lead of 4 minutes, 45 seconds over three-time winner Primoz Roglic, his nearest chaser. The Australian rider turned the race on its head on Thursday by winning the stage several minutes ahead of the rest of the pack.

