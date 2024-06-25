Van Aert, Evenepoel to lead Belgium men’s road cycling team at Paris Olympics

BRUSSELS (AP) — One-day races specialist Wout van Aert and former world champion Remco Evenepoel will lead the Belgium men’s team in road cycling at the Paris Olympics. The Belgian federation says on Tuesday that both riders will compete in the individual trial and in the road race. They will be joined by Tiesj Benoot and Jasper Stuyven in the road race. Belgian champion Arnaud De Lie was selected as a reserve alongside Jasper Philipsen, Yves Lampaert and Tim Wellens. The women’s squad will be announced next month.

