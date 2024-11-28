Valtteri Bottas nears a return to Mercedes as F1 reserve driver after Mick Schumacher leaves

LUSAIL, Qatar (AP) — Valtteri Bottas says he is nearing an agreement to return to Mercedes as its reserve driver next year after Mick Schumacher, son of seven-time champion Michael Schumacher, announced he was leaving. Bottas says “we’re talking and it’s going well” but he still needs to finalize details. Bottas says he could be a mentor to 18-year-old Andrea Kimi Antonelli, who will partner George Russell at Mercedes next year when Lewis Hamilton leaves for Ferrari. Schumacher is moving on from his reserve driver role after two years as he seeks a full-time racing role elsewhere.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.