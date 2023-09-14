Valtteri Bottas and Zhou Guanyu will stay in Formula 1 next season with rebranded Alfa Romeo team

SINGAPORE (AP) — The Alfa Romeo team is keeping an unchanged driver lineup for the third year running after announcing that Valtteri Bottas and Zhou Guanyu will stay for the 2024 season. The extension will allow Zhou to finally race at his home Grand Prix in Shanghai after it was canceled in the 2022 and 2023 seasons due to pandemic-related restrictions. Bottas and Zhou will drive for a rebranded team after Italian car manufacturer Alfa Romeo ends the sponsorship agreement for the Swiss-based Sauber team to run under its name.

